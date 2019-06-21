(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 21)
Manufacturing revival
Ambitious plan should push Korea back to industrial powerhouse
The Moon Jae-in administration announced its "Manufacturing Renaissance Vision," Wednesday, aiming to turn the country into one of the world's top four manufacturing powers by 2030.
"Korea should change its industrial strategy from a rapid follower to an innovating pace-setter to cope with enormous changes such as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, tighter environmental regulations and a realignment of the trade order," President Moon said at a meeting of bureaucrats, business executives and politicians.
To do so, the participants decided to foster new industries, including system semiconductors, futuristic vehicles and biotechnology, as strategic sectors while raising added value for existing flagship industries like automobiles, shipbuilding and petrochemicals through innovation. If everything goes as planned, the manufacturing industry is forecast to create added value of 789 trillion won ($671 billion) by the target year, compared with 511 trillion won last year.
The new industrial blueprint reflects the sense of crisis stemming from the slump in manufacturing, which had steered Korea Inc. to become one of the world's top 10 economies. No new industries have emerged over the past decade while the traditional sectors have lost much of their competitive edge.
As of 2017, the manufacturing industry accounted for 30 percent of gross domestic product, 90 percent of exports and 56 percent of investment into plants and equipment. If Korea fails to regain its manufacturing competitiveness, the nation's economic future is indeed grim.
It was timely in this regard for the Moon administration to come up with a long-term strategy. If the vision is to become a reality, however, policymakers should work out practical and elaborate action programs. In this process, we hope the government will focus on creating infrastructure and providing institutional support while letting businesses take the initiative based on their accumulated experience and better understanding of global trends.
At the meeting, officials offered to increase support for the development of new products and technologies, expand payment guarantees for smaller exporters and reorganize industrial complexes. These will likely fall far short of catapulting Korea into the ranks of the big four manufacturers. The plan may probably end up as a pipe dream without bolder deregulation, a more flexible labor market and industrial restructuring toward a low-cost, high-efficiency model.
(END)
