Kim, Xi agree to strengthen ties for regional peace, stability: KCNA

All Headlines 08:59 June 21, 2019

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries for regional peace and stability, the North's official news agency said Friday.

The two leaders reached the agreement during summit talks held in Pyongyang on Thursday after exchanging wide-ranging views on important international and regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula situation, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The two leaders "assessed that it is in line with mutual interests of the two countries and conducive to developing regional peace and stability to further move relations between the DPRK and China forward in the current environment where serious and complex changes are taking place in the international and regional situations," the KCNA said.

The talks took place in a serious and candid atmosphere, the KCNA added.

Xi arrived in Pyongyang earlier Thursday for a two-day state visit, marking the first time for a head of state of China to visit the North in 14 years.

In this image captured from China's state-run broadcaster CCTV, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold summit talks in Pyongyang on June 20, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

