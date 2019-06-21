(2nd LD) Kim, Xi agree to strengthen ties for regional peace, stability: KCNA
(ATTN: UPDATES with KCNA's English-language articles, more info in last 2 paras)
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries for regional peace and stability, the North's official news agency said Friday.
The two leaders reached the agreement during summit talks held in Pyongyang on Thursday after exchanging wide-ranging views on important international and regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula situation, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The two leaders "appreciated that to further develop in depth the relations between the two parties and the two countries conforms with the common interests of the two countries and favors the regional peace, stability and development now that serious and complicated changes are happening in international and regional situations," the KCNA said.
Top North Korean officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, Kim Jae-ryong, Ri Su-yong, Ri Yong-ho and Kim Su-gil accompanied leader Kim at the summit. Kim Yong-chol, who served as the chief negotiator in nuclear talks with the U.S., was not present at the talks.
The summit took place in a serious and candid atmosphere, the KCNA added.
Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday for a two-day state visit, marking the first time a head of state of China had visited the North in 14 years.
In separate articles, the KCNA reported on Xi's arrival at the Sunan airport and the welcome ceremony, as well as an evening banquet and the mass games and art performances the leaders watched together with their wives.
At the banquet, Xi delivered a speech and expressed support for Kim's efforts to "enforce the new strategic line and accelerate the course of the political settlement of the peninsula issue," according to the KCNA.
Xi also visited the headquarters of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party and held a photo session with the politburo members, the KCNA said.
North Korean media outlets have been highlighting the importance of Xi's first visit to the North Korean capital, saying it will add a new chapter to the history of North Korea-China relations.
On Friday, the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, carried extensive reports on Xi's Pyongyang visit, and Korean Central Television also aired a 25-minute video featuring the Chinese leader's trip.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign pharmaceutical firm to invest $630 mln in S. Korea: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon greeted by Swedish king ahead of Riksdag peace speech
-
1
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
2
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
3
Xi expected to demonstrate strong alliance with N. Korea on last day of state visit
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
5
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang