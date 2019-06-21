Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:29 June 21, 2019

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/19 Sunny 70

Incheon 24/19 Sunny 60

Suwon 27/18 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 27/19 Sunny 80

Gangneung 23/20 Sunny 80

Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 10

Jeju 25/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/21 Sunny 70

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 20

(END)

