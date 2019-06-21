Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:29 June 21, 2019
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/19 Sunny 70
Incheon 24/19 Sunny 60
Suwon 27/18 Sunny 60
Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 27/19 Sunny 80
Gangneung 23/20 Sunny 80
Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 30/19 Sunny 10
Jeju 25/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/21 Sunny 70
Busan 27/21 Cloudy 20
(END)
