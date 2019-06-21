S. Korea's exports drop 10 pct in first 20 days of June
SEJONG, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 10 percent in the first 20 days of June from a year earlier on weaker global demand for semiconductors, customs data showed Friday.
The country's exports stood at US$27.2 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $30.2 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
The average daily exports -- which reflect working days -- also declined 16.2 percent on-year to $1.88 billion.
By product, exports of semiconductors and petroleum products fell 24.3 and 22.4 percent, respectively. Outbound shipments of passenger cars and wireless communication devices rose 19.6 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.
By destination, South Korea's exports to the United States and the European Union rose 3.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
South Korea's shipments to China -- South Korea's largest trading partner -- fell 20.9 percent.
South Korea imported goods worth $27.8 billion in the 20-day period, down 8.1 percent from a year earlier.
