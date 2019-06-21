Seoul stocks open lower despite Wall Street gains
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened slightly lower Friday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut signal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,129.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The U.S. stock markets rallied Thursday (local time) on expectations that the Federal Reserve may cut the federal fund rate as early as next month to counter growing risks from the escalating trade tension with China.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 0.94 percent, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.8 percent. The S&P 500 advanced 0.95 percent to close at an all-time high of 2,954.18.
But in Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics stayed flat, while major chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.59 percent.
Carmakers were mixed, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor losing 0.71 percent, while its smaller sister Kia Motors remained flat. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis gained 0.67 percent.
Top steelmaker POSCO was up 0.21 percent, while No. 2 player Hyundai Steel inched up 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.2 won from the previous session's close.
