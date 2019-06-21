Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, June 21

All Headlines 09:46 June 21, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Chinese President Xi's visit to N. Korea

-- (News Focus) Analysis on results of N.K.-China summit

-- Seoul busy preparing for BTS' concerts

Economy & Finance

-- Exports tally for June 1-20

-- S. Korea, Russia launch FTA talks on service, investment
(END)

