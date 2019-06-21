Delta emerges as friendly force for Korean Air in battle with activist fund
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Delta Air Lines Inc.'s surprise move to invest in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of its joint venture partner Korean Air Lines Co., will help its partner fend off growing pressure from a local activist fund to change its leadership and improve its corporate governance, industry sources said Friday.
On Thursday (U.S. time), Atlanta-based Delta said it had acquired a 4.3 percent stake in Hanjin KAL to grow further in Asian markets, and it will increase its stake in Hanjin KAL to 10 percent over time. Hanjin KAL owns 30 percent of flagship Korean Air.
Delta didn't provide how much it spent on the purchase, but the industry sources estimated it at about US$90 million according to current market prices.
The advent of Delta Air Lines on the battlefield between Hanjin KAL and the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) is a dramatic tweak and could not come at a better time for Hanjin Group, the country's 14th-largest conglomerate.
Delta and Korean Air already have close business ties. They formed a joint venture last year, which connects over 290 U.S. destinations and over 80 in Asia.
"Delta's stake purchase is expected to help Korean Air defend its management rights" against any attacks of activist hedge funds, such as the KCGI," a Korean Air official said over the phone.
Delta will play as a friendly force for Hanjin KAL and Korean Air, according to analysts.
"As the U.S. airline market is saturated, Delta has invested in stakes of Asian airlines to continue to seek growth. Delta's investment in Korean Air appears to be aimed at helping the partner focus on businesses (with stable management rights)," Um Kyung-a, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities Co., said.
With Delta's investment, KCGI, which now owns a 15.98 percent stake in Hanjin KAL, may face an uphill battle over bringing changes to the logistics-centered business group, according to the sources.
Early this month, KCGI -- the second-largest shareholder in Hanjin KAL -- demanded a Seoul court designate an auditor to review Hanjin KAL's appointment process for a new chairman.
Hanjin KAL's board named late Chairman Cho Yang-ho's only son, Won-tae, as new chairman in April following his father's death. Hanjin KAL said it will respond to the move according to legal procedures.
The Cho family and other relatives together hold a 28.93 percent stake, including 17.84 percent held by the late chairman, in Hanjin KAL. The National Pension Service owns a 7.34 percent stake in the firm.
As of 11:13 a.m., Hanjin KAL plunged 8.2 percent to 37,100 won and Korean Air fell 3 percent to 30,400 won, far underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.2 percent loss.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign pharmaceutical firm to invest $630 mln in S. Korea: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon greeted by Swedish king ahead of Riksdag peace speech
-
1
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
2
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
3
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
5
(4th LD) Xi arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim