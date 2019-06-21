Seoul stocks down Friday morning
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks next week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.57 points, or 0.12 percent, to reach 2,128.72 as of 11:20 a.m.
Analysts said investors are taking a wait-and-see stance over the scheduled meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan, where the two leaders will try to settle their drawn-out trade dispute.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was flat at 45,500 won (US$39), while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 1.19 percent to 66,500 won.
Auto shares were mixed, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor gaining 0.36 percent, while its smaller sister Kia Motors was unchanged. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.89 percent.
Top steelmaker POSCO was up 0.83 percent, while No. 2 player Hyundai Steel lost 0.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,162.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.62 won from the previous session's close.
