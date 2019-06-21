S. Korean shot to death in Philippines
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean travel writer has been shot and killed in the Philippines, the police here said Friday.
Joo Young-wook, 58, was found dead by a pedestrian at a forest beside a road in the northern Philippine city of Antipolo at 7:15 a.m. (local time), Sunday, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.
At the time of discovery, his mouth was gagged, his hands were tied behind him with duct tape and he had been shot in the forehead, according to the police.
Local police belatedly confirmed Joo's identity on Tuesday when they discovered a hotel room key during his autopsy and found that he had stayed at a hotel in Makati, about 10 kilometers from the scene.
The South Korean Embassy in Manila received news of the homicide from the hotel at around 11:00 a.m. that day, the agency said.
Joo left for the Southeast Asian country on Friday, and was scheduled to check out Monday morning, according to the agency.
A three-member NPA investigation team was dispatched to the Philippines on Wednesday, the agency said.
Joo had worked as a travel columnist while operating a travel agency since 2013.
A total of 54 South Koreans have been murdered in the nation, where security is unstable, since 2012.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign pharmaceutical firm to invest $630 mln in S. Korea: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon greeted by Swedish king ahead of Riksdag peace speech
-
1
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
2
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
3
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
5
(4th LD) Xi arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim