Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 June 21, 2019

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 14 -- Moon urges N. Korea to restart nuclear talks for trust in Sweden speech

15 -- N. Korean fishing boat found stranded in East Sea

17 -- Trump says his relationship with N.K. leader remains 'very good,' though it could change

-- China, N. Korea announce Xi's visit to Pyongyang

19 -- S. Korea announces plan to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP

-- U.S. nuclear envoy says no preconditions for resumption of talks with N. Korea

-- U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions

20 -- Xi visits Pyongyang, holds summit talks with Kim

-- U.S. names N. Korea worst human trafficking nation for 17th year
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!