Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 14 -- Moon urges N. Korea to restart nuclear talks for trust in Sweden speech
15 -- N. Korean fishing boat found stranded in East Sea
17 -- Trump says his relationship with N.K. leader remains 'very good,' though it could change
-- China, N. Korea announce Xi's visit to Pyongyang
19 -- S. Korea announces plan to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-- U.S. nuclear envoy says no preconditions for resumption of talks with N. Korea
-- U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions
20 -- Xi visits Pyongyang, holds summit talks with Kim
-- U.S. names N. Korea worst human trafficking nation for 17th year
