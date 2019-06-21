Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Moon urges N. Korea to restart nuclear talks for trust in Sweden speech
STOCKHOLM, June 14 (Yonhap) -- In a bid to revitalize the Korea peace process, South Korean President Moon Jae-in used another speech abroad Friday, calling on North Korea to resume dialogue and take substantive denuclearization steps.
Addressing the Swedish parliament, known as the Riksdag, he stressed peace can be realized only through peaceful means.
"It is dialogue, not nuclear arms, that will keep North Korea secure," he said.
------------
N.K. leader says negotiations with U.S. are first step to recognition as nuclear power: report
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told military leaders last year that talks with the United States are the "first step" to solidifying Pyongyang's status as a nuclear power, a news report said Monday.
Kim made the remarks in a meeting with key military commanders, Voice of America reported, citing a purported confidential document that the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea published in November for the education of military generals and officers.
"Whatever the outcome of the nuclear showdown with the U.S. is, you have to keep in mind that it is the first step toward winning the ultimate outcome of strengthening the nuclear force that we have built after overcoming various hardships and difficulties, and elevating our status as a world nuclear power," Kim was quoted as saying.
------------
Trump says his relationship with N.K. leader remains 'very good,' though it could change
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has said his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remains "very good" and "strong," although it could change depending on Kim's approach to the stalled denuclearization talks.
"At some point, that may change. And I will have to change, too. But right now, we have a very good, relationship. We have a really very strong relationship," he told an interview with ABC News on Sunday (U.S. time).
The remark came amid renewed hopes for a restart of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang since the breakdown of their no-deal summit in Hanoi in February. Trump announced last week that he received a "beautiful and warm" letter from Kim.
------------
White House on Xi's N.K. visit: Focus is on denuclearization
WASHINGTON, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The world is focused on achieving North Korea's denuclearization, the White House said Monday in response to news of Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Pyongyang.
Xi is to make a state visit to North Korea on Thursday and Friday, his first as China's president.
"Our goal is to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK as agreed to by Chairman Kim," a White House official told Yonhap on background, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and its leader, Kim Jong-un.
------------
U.S. not setting conditions for resumption of talks with N. Korea: Biegun
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States is not setting any conditions for the resumption of nuclear talks with North Korea, the top U.S. envoy for Pyongyang said Wednesday.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made the remark at an event at the Atlantic Council amid a stalemate in negotiations since the no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
"We want to be very careful in the messages we send," Biegun said. "You asked if we are setting conditions. We are not."
------------
U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Russian financial firm it accused of helping North Korea evade sanctions.
The Treasury Department said on its website that the Russian Financial Society provided financial services to Dandong Zhongsheng, a North Korea-controlled entity, enabling it to access the global financial system and channel funds to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
The announcement comes amid renewed hopes for a resumption of U.S.-North Korea denuclearization negotiations, which have stalled since their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
------------
U.S. names N. Korea among worst human trafficking nations for 17th year
WASHINGTON, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Thursday designated North Korea as one of the worst human trafficking nations for the 17th consecutive year.
The State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons Report placed North Korea among the lowest Tier 3 countries, along with China, Iran and Russia, among others.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called out the regime for its use of forced labor.
(END)
