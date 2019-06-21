KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungF&MIns 270,500 UP 500
Kogas 41,200 DN 1,050
KSOE 122,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha Chem 22,500 DN 250
SBC 17,850 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 29,750 UP 500
TONGYANG 1,790 DN 25
Daesang 24,900 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,150 UP 60
ORION Holdings 16,850 DN 400
KISWire 26,300 UP 150
LotteFood 595,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 9,610 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 95,400 DN 500
KCC 278,000 UP 4,500
KiaMtr 42,350 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 98,100 DN 300
SK hynix 65,900 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 731,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,000 DN 1,300
Hanwha 26,700 DN 400
DB HiTek 14,750 DN 400
CJ 103,000 DN 500
JWPHARMA 32,900 DN 200
LGInt 17,650 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 6,850 UP 90
SKTelecom 262,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 44,300 UP 2,050
HyundaiElev 90,700 DN 1,000
Hanchem 81,600 UP 2,600
SamsungSecu 37,800 UP 450
DWS 40,500 DN 1,250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 39,800 DN 900
UNID 49,150 DN 500
Hanon Systems 12,200 UP 200
SK 238,500 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,260 DN 120
GKL 20,800 DN 100
Handsome 39,450 DN 200
WJ COWAY 81,800 DN 300
