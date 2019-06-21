Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak on tech, chemical losses
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Friday, ending a three-day winning streak, with investors cautious ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks next week. The Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 5.67 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 2,125.62. Trade volume was moderate at 680 million shares worth 5.1 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 533 to 289.
The U.S. stock markets rallied Thursday (local time) on expectations that the Federal Reserve may cut the federal funds rate as early as next month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.94 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 percent. The S&P 500 advanced 0.95 percent to close at an all-time high of 2,954.18.
However, the KOSPI took the opposite direction as some investors apparently went for profit-taking ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week.
"There are still expectations for the rate cut and positive progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute, but those things were already reflected in," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co. "Investors are taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the G-20 meeting next week."
Institutional investors sold a net 132 billion won worth of local stocks, while foreigners and individuals scooped up a net 12.5 billion won and 120.1 billion won, respectively.
Most large-cap shares finished in negative terrain, with tech and chemical stocks leading the losses.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.33 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 2.08 percent. Major display maker LG Display plunged 4.64 percent.
Chemical firms ended weak, with industry leader LG Chem sliding 1.14 percent, while Hanwha Chemical dived 1.10 percent.
Auto shares were mixed, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor flat at 140,500 won, while its smaller sister Kia Motors shed 0.12 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.89 percent.
The local currency closed at 1,164.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
