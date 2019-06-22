Seoul stocks to remain range-bound ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are likely to stay within a narrow range next week as investors are expected to take a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,125.62 points on Friday, up 1.07 percent from a week ago.
Seoul shares started lower this week, but made a rebound after Washington rekindled hopes for trade talks with Beijing. The KOSPI even rose more than 1 percent on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut signal, though it pared back most of the gains the next day.
All eyes will be on the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping that will take place in Japan on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit slated for Friday and Saturday.
Before the two leaders come together, working-level officials from the two sides will first negotiate to settle their drawn-out trade war.
Analysts said Seoul stocks will maintain a tight range, with investors in a wait-and-see mode until they learn the results of the U.S.-China trade talks.
"Investors will remain cautious because there is still a possibility that the talks at the G-20 may falter," Kim Byong-yeon, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities Co., said. "As for the KOSPI, concerns over local companies' bleak second quarter earnings also remain."
Foreigners bought more than 406 billion won (US$349 million) net on the Seoul bourse this week, while institutional investors scooped up a net 428 billion won. Individuals dumped a net 610 billion won.
Tech, pharmaceutical and steelmaking companies were among major gainers this week, while banks, construction and insurance firms lost ground.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
