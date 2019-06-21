S. Korea calls for U.S. cooperation for humanitarian exports to Iran amid anti-Tehran sanctions
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea asked for U.S. cooperation for its exports of humanitarian products to Iran hindered by Washington's sanctions against the Islamic republic, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
On Thursday, the two sides held a meeting in Washington to discuss follow-up measures to the United States' decision in April to end sanctions waivers for imports of Iranian oil by South Korea and other countries.
Hong Jin-wook, director-general for the ministry's African and Middle East affairs bureau, led the South Korean delegation. The U.S. side included David Peyman, deputy assistant secretary of state for counter threat finance and sanctions.
Their talks focused on South Korean companies facing difficulties in exporting medicine, medical equipment and other humanitarian products to Iran through a bilateral transaction system using the Korean currency, won.
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has won-based accounts at Woori Bank and the Industrial Bank of Korea in Seoul to pay for not just oil imports but also products that are not subject to sanctions. Due to the oil sanctions, those accounts have been suspended.
"(Hong) called for the U.S.' continued interest and cooperation in addressing our companies' difficulties related to the exports of humanitarian goods using the won-based accounts," the ministry said in a press release.
The U.S. side said that it has been reviewing Seoul's request and will try to provide the results of the review in a prompt manner.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign pharmaceutical firm to invest $630 mln in S. Korea: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon greeted by Swedish king ahead of Riksdag peace speech
-
1
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
2
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
3
Xi expected to demonstrate strong alliance with N. Korea on last day of state visit
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
5
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang