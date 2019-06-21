S. Korea, China, Japan open joint photo exhibition in Seoul
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China and Japan opened a joint photo exhibition in Seoul on Friday that chronicles cooperation among the three countries over the past two decades, according to their joint cooperation body.
The exhibition kicked off at the Seoul Metro Art Center, located at Gyeongbokgung Station on subway Line 3 in central Seoul, under the sponsorship of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), an international organization established in 2011 by the three countries with a goal of promoting regional peace and prosperity.
The photo exhibition, also sponsored by Yonhap News Agency, Xinhua News Agency and Kyodo News Agency, will continue through Monday under the theme "past 20 years and new leap," TCS officials said.
It features photos of summit and ministerial talks of the three countries over the past 20 years and their various cultural, human and sports exchange programs.
Cho Sung-boo, president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, said in a congratulatory address that he wishes the photo exhibition will contribute to promoting peace and prosperity among the three Northeast Asian countries.
The opening ceremony was also attended by former National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, former Prime Minister Lee Hong-koo, former foreign minister Yun Byung-se and Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign pharmaceutical firm to invest $630 mln in S. Korea: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Moon greeted by Swedish king ahead of Riksdag peace speech
-
1
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
2
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
3
Xi expected to demonstrate strong alliance with N. Korea on last day of state visit
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
5
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang