S. Korean diplomat elected vice chair of OECD aid committee
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean diplomat was elected a vice chairman of a key committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Koh Jae-myong, counselor of the country's Permanent Delegation to the OECD, won one of the three vice chairman seats of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) during the election on Tuesday.
His term will last for two years. Currently, Britain has the DAC chairmanship, while South Korea, Canada and the European Union hold the vice chair posts.
The DAC consists of 29 major donor countries and the EU. South Korea joined the committee in 2010.
Koh entered the foreign service in 1998. Since then, he has carried out various government missions concerning overseas aid and development.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
