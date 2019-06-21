Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
S. Korean diplomat elected vice chair of OECD aid committee
SEOUL -- A South Korean diplomat was elected a vice chairman of a key committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Koh Jae-myong, counselor of the country's Permanent Delegation to the OECD, won one of the three vice chairman seats of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) during the election on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon to meet with China, Russia leaders at G-20 summit
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will hold summits with the leaders of China and Russia on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 countries set for Japan next week, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Moon will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fringe of the G-20 summit slated for Osaka on June 28 and 29. Moon will embark on a three-day trip there Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Delta emerges as friendly force for Korean Air in battle with activist fund
SEOUL -- Delta Air Lines Inc.'s surprise move to invest in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of its joint venture partner Korean Air Lines Co., will help its partner fend off growing pressure from a local activist fund to improve its corporate governance, industry sources said Friday.
On Thursday (U.S. time), Atlanta-based Delta said it had acquired a 4.3 percent stake in Hanjin KAL to grow further in Asian markets, and it will increase its stake in Hanjin KAL to 10 percent over time. Hanjin KAL owns 30 percent of flagship Korean Air.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Kim, Xi agree to strengthen ties for regional peace, stability: KCNA
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries for regional peace and stability, the North's official news agency said Friday.
The two leaders reached the agreement during summit talks held in Pyongyang on Thursday after exchanging wide-ranging views on important international and regional issues, including the Korean Peninsula situation, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
-----------------
(LEAD) (News Focus) Xi's commitment to Korea peace raises both hopes, doubts
SEOUL -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's renewed commitment this week to peace on the Korean Peninsula is expected to keep North Korea on the negotiating track and raises hopes for progress in its denuclearization, though doubts linger over his geopolitical intentions.
During his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Thursday, Xi reaffirmed Beijing's support for the "political settlement" of the North's nuclear quandary and pledged to play a "positive and constructive" role in its denuclearization.
(END)
