Large panel looking into defense failure over N.K. boat case
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry has set up a large probe panel to look into what went wrong with maritime operations following revelations that a North Korean boat crossed the eastern sea border and arrived at a South Korean port undetected, officials said Friday.
The small-sized wooden boat, carrying four North Koreans, was found at the port of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, on Saturday. A South Korean civilian first spotted them and reported the case to police, sparking criticism over loopholes in South Korea's maritime and coastal defense operations.
Public criticism of the security failure worsened amid allegations that the military tried to cover it up.
The investigation team involves about 30 officials from the ministry and the military as well as experts in military operations, making the panel quite large, according to the officials. The panel began its probe into the case, which is to last for about a week, on Thursday, they added.
"Focus will be on whether the military's surveillance systems were operated appropriately and what caused them to fail to detect the North Korean ship," an official said.
According to the military authorities, the boat departed from North Hamgyong Province on June 9 and crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea unchecked three days later.
After moving further south over the following two days, the crew turned the engine off late Friday and remained about 4 kilometers away from the port until dawn. The boat then began moving to the shore and reached the dock at around 6:20 a.m.
For the approximately 57 hours that the ship sailed through South Korean territorial waters, neither the military nor the Coast Guard detected the ship.
For maritime and coastal security in the East Sea, the Army set up and runs coastal surveillance radar systems as well as thermal observation devices. The Navy operates vessels at sea and P-3C maritime surveillance aircraft.
"The investigators have been checking the wooden boat and inquiring into military officers in charge of the guard operations in the region," another official said.
The boat was to be discarded with the consent of the captain, but it has been kept by the Navy intact, according to the military.
But it will take time before the exact route of the ship and other details will be available, as a global positioning system (GPS) receiver installed on the ship has been taken by the National Intelligence Service for a forensic probe, he added.
Offering an apology for such a failure, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo vowed Thursday to strengthen the military's vigilance posture to prevent recurrences and further tighten discipline after thoroughly checking military surveillance operations.
Bearing in mind suspicions of a cover-up and simmering criticism over the government's poor handling of the case, the minister also vowed to conduct thorough investigations and implement stern measures accordingly if there were any false reports or concealment attempts.
On Monday, the JCS said its overall operations had proceeded normally and that the boat was found "near" the port, while stopping short of saying that the boat was actually tied up by the quay and that one of the four North Koreans even asked a South Korean to borrow a cellphone to contact his relative residing in Seoul.
Though related authorities, including the JCS, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the unification ministry, have all been aware of details on the case from the outset, none of them tried to correct media reports that were later found to have contained wrong details.
Initially, it was known that the ship had been stranded at sea due to an engine failure and that the Coast Guard had hauled it to shore.
Many now raise suspicions over the possibility that instructions to cover up the case were sent from the presidential office, particularly after a Cheong Wa Dae officer attended the defense ministry's closed-door press briefings on the issue earlier this week, which is quite unprecedented.
Dismissing such allegations, Yoon Do-han, senior secretary to President Moon Jae-in for public communication, said on Friday that the official "visited the press room simply to grasp the general atmosphere and learn public views" and that there had been no pre-arrangement between the two entities or involvement by Cheong Wa Dae in the ministry's realm.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign pharmaceutical firm to invest $630 mln in S. Korea: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea keeps membership on U.N. economic-social council
-
1
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
2
Xi expected to demonstrate strong alliance with N. Korea on last day of state visit
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
4
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
5
(LEAD) Moon orders full probe into N. Korean boat's undetected arrival in S. Korea