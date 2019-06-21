Moon appreciates Modi's yoga campaign
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday took note of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga campaign, marking the International Day of Yoga.
Moon said he's also looking forward to meeting him on the occasion of the G-20 summit to open in Osaka, Japan, next week.
"I find myself reflecting once again on the spirit and meaning of yoga today," the president wrote on his social networking pages in English. "Numerous people in the world are already experiencing changed lives by training their bodies and minds through yoga."
Moon said he'd like to thank the Indian people and the prime minister for presenting the special gift of yoga to the world.
He added, "We will continue to stand together for peace and happiness of humankind."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign pharmaceutical firm to invest $630 mln in S. Korea: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea keeps membership on U.N. economic-social council
-
1
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
2
Xi expected to demonstrate strong alliance with N. Korea on last day of state visit
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
4
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
5
(LEAD) Moon orders full probe into N. Korean boat's undetected arrival in S. Korea