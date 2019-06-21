U.S., China committed to achieving N. Korea's denuclearization: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States and China are committed to dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the U.S. State Department said Friday in response to Chinese President Xi Jinping's high-profile visit to the North.
Xi made a two-day state visit to Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and the two agreed to strengthen bilateral ties for regional peace and stability, according to the countries' state media.
The meeting came as both countries are locked in tough negotiations with the U.S. -- North Korea over its nuclear weapons and China over trade. China, North Korea's only major ally and trading partner, could help break the impasse in denuclearization talks but also use its leverage as a bargaining chip in trade talks with the U.S.
"The United States along with our partners and allies, and other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, including China, are committed to the shared goal of achieving the final, fully verifiable, denuclearization of North Korea," a department spokesperson said in response to a Yonhap query.
"The United States and the international community have a shared understanding of what final, fully verified denuclearization entails and what meaningful progress toward that goal looks like. We will continue to closely coordinate with allies and partners, and other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, including China," the spokesperson added.
Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, next week, raising the possibility that Kim will send a message to Trump through Xi.
Trump will then travel to Seoul for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
