Trump extends existing sanctions on N. Korea for 1 year
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday extended existing sanctions on North Korea for a year, citing the "unusual and extraordinary" threat posed by its nuclear weapons.
In a routine notice sent to Congress, Trump said he is renewing the "national emergency" with respect to North Korea that was first declared in Executive Order 13466 in June 2008.
By law, the national emergency would be automatically terminated unless the president renews it within 90 days ahead of its anniversary date.
"The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Trump wrote.
The executive order, which was further expanded under Trump and previous administrations, calls for sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
The extension keeps the sanctions in place beyond June 26.
The action, while routine, comes at a sensitive time as the U.S. and North Korea have been deadlocked in negotiations to dismantle the regime's nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.
The second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February failed to produce a deal after the U.S. insisted on complete denuclearization and the North demanded the removal of some sanctions up front.
This week's visit to North Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping has led some to expect China to mediate between Washington and Pyongyang.
A day before Xi's trip, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on a Russian firm accused of helping the North evade sanctions.
The move was interpreted as a warning to China to continue enforcing U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea.
