Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 June 22, 2019

SEOUL, Jun. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/19 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/15 Sunny 10

Gangneung 24/16 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 27/19 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/19 Rain 60

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 60

Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/19 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!