Agency concerned about N.K. deficiencies in tackling money laundering, terrorism financing
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- A global agency dedicated to safeguarding the international financial system has expressed concerns over North Korea's failure to resolve "significant deficiencies" in its efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issued a public statement at the close of its three-day plenary meeting in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, in which it called on the North to "immediately and meaningfully" address the deficiencies.
"The FATF remains concerned by the DPRK's failure to address the significant deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime and the serious threats they pose to the integrity of the international financial system," the agency said in the statement posted on its website.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"The FATF urges the DPRK to immediately and meaningfully address its AML/CFT deficiencies. Further, the FATF has serious concerns with the threat posed by the DPRK's illicit activities related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and its financing," it added.
The agency also urged all jurisdictions of the member states to advise their financial institutions to give "special attention" to business relations and transactions with the North, including its companies, financial institutions and those acting on their behalf.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
5
Economy may stay on growth track pending awaited measures: think tank
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(LEAD) Xi heads back home after state visit in N. Korea
-
3
Xi expected to demonstrate strong alliance with N. Korea on last day of state visit
-
4
S. Korean shot to death in Philippines
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea telling N.K. it's necessary to hold summit ahead of Trump visit: minister