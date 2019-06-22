FM, foreign diplomats visit new DMZ hiking trail
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Seoul-based foreign diplomats on Saturday visited a new hiking trail in the eastern border town of Goseong along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that bisects the two Koreas.
The Goseong trail is the first of three "DMZ Peace Trails" that the government began to open in late April to allow the public to trek along the off-limits military buffer zone, the forefront of inter-Korean tensions.
The trekking was part of the foreign ministry-initiated "Experience Korea" program for diplomatic corps in Seoul. Ambassadors and representatives from 52 countries joined the visit.
"The weather seems to be a blessing as I am visiting the Peace Trail with the foreign diplomatic corps in Seoul," Kang said. "I hope peace like sunlight could spread to the Korean Peninsula and the world."
Ambassador Mohamed Alharthy of Oman was quoted by the ministry as saying that the DMZ will become a symbol of peace and prosperity down the road.
The DMZ, which is about 250 kilometers long and 4 km wide, is one of the world's most heavily fortified borders, with the rival Koreas technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
The DMZ Peace Trails program came into being following a military deal between South and North Korea on the sidelines of the summit between President Moon Jae-in and Chairman Kim Jong-un in September last year.
The second trail in the eastern border town of Cheorwon opened on June 1. The third one spanning the western part of the border in Paju will open later.
(END)
