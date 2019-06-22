N.K. vice foreign minister leaves for Russia for talks
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- A delegation led by North Korean vice foreign minister Im Chon-il left for Russia on Saturday for talks, the country's state media reported, following the summit of the leaders of the North and Russia in late April.
Im's trip is aimed at attending "the vice minister-level negotiations" between the North Korean and Russian foreign ministries to be held in Moscow, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
KCNA did not elaborate with details about the negotiations, but the nations may discuss follow-ups to the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Vladivostok.
During the summit, Kim and Putin discussed denuclearization and bilateral relations. Putin stressed the need for an "international" security guarantee for the North, which analysts say may signal Russia's desire to play a larger role in Korean Peninsula issues.
Im's visit also came after Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-on-one meeting in Pyongyang on Thursday.
Xi said he will help address the North's security concerns, and Kim said he will exercise patience in efforts to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue, according to their state media reports.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
3
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
4
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
5
Economy may stay on growth track pending awaited measures: think tank
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(LEAD) Xi heads back home after state visit in N. Korea
-
3
Trump extends existing sanctions on N. Korea for 1 year
-
4
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea telling N.K. it's necessary to hold summit ahead of Trump visit: minister