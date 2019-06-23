Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:06 June 23, 2019

SEOUL, Jun. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 28/19 Cloudy 0

Suwon 31/18 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/18 Sunny 20

Daejeon 30/18 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/15 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 0

Daegu 28/17 Sunny 20

Busan 25/18 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!