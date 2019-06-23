Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 June 23, 2019
SEOUL, Jun. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/18 Cloudy 0
Incheon 28/19 Cloudy 0
Suwon 31/18 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 30/18 Sunny 20
Daejeon 30/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/15 Sunny 60
Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 28/19 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 0
Daegu 28/17 Sunny 20
Busan 25/18 Cloudy 0

