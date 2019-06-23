Initial public offerings top 1 tln won in first half
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies raised slightly over 1 trillion won (US$859 million) through their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of the year, up 39.6 percent from a year earlier, data showed on Sunday.
According to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange, a total of 18 firms made stock market debuts in the January-June period, down three over the cited period.
NH Investment & Securities was the top IPO arranger for deals valued at 438 billion won, followed by Daishin Securities with 181 billion won, Samsung Securities with 149 billion won and Hana Financial Investment Corp. with 141 billion won, according to the data.
Last year, the country's IPO market slumped as several large companies withdrew or delayed their plans to sell shares over a bearish stock market.
IPO proceeds plunged to 2.6 trillion won last year, compared with 7.8 trillion won in 2017.
But this year's IPOs may sharply rise as the corporate giants setting their sights on IPOs include major refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Stray Kids chosen as honorary ambassador for Korean culture
-
3
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
4
BTS fans complain of tight ID checks at Busan concerts
-
5
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
4 out of 10 autos sold through May were SUVs
-
5
N.K. paper blasts sanctions, calls for self-reliance
-
1
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
3
N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
4
Son of former Hanbo Group chief extradited after 21 years as fugitive
-
5
Landmarks in Seoul illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' fan meeting