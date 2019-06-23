Cannes-winning 'Parasite' tops 9 mln admissions in S. Korea
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- "Parasite," the winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has surpassed 9 million in ticket sales and is running toward the 10 million milestone, data showed Sunday.
The comedy-thriller film by Bong Joon-ho drew 9,000,284 moviegoers as of Sunday morning, 25 days after its official release on local screens, according to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
The film surpassed the 5 million threshold on its eighth day on the screen before hitting the 8 million mark on the 17th day.
Currently, "Parasite" is ranked fourth at the box office and is running toward the milestone of 10 million admissions, a rare commercial hit for Korean films recognized at prominent international film festivals.
The film has also set a new Korean cinematic record, having been sold to a record high number of 202 foreign countries.
Having won the top prize at the 2019 Sydney Film Festival a week earlier, "Parasite" has also been invited to three more international film festivals -- the Munich International Film Festival, which begins this month in Germany; the Locarno Film Festival in August in Locarno, Switzerland; and the Lumiere Film Festival in October in Lyon, France.
The film, a crossover between a comedy and thriller, deals with the striking economic class division between two families in a dark but hilarious manner.
