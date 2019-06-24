Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Denuclearization talk between N. Korea, U.S. imminent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim expresses satisfaction with Trump's letter (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Professor of our department doesn't have related degree' (Donga llbo)
-- Kim expresses gratitude over Trump's courage; letter diplomacy for denuclearization begins again (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Quality of life abruptly improves after changing statistics system (Segye Times)
-- 'Solar power generation takes 100 years to break-even' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 39 pct of child predators return to the towns (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un, Trump resume letter diplomacy, return to talks (Hankyoreh)
-- 'N. Korea ordered spies not to visit Gwangju during May 18 uprising (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nuclear studies departments devastated as students leave, seek double majors in other fields (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul stands outside top 30 list in terms of startup environment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim approves of Trump's letter (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un says he will consider 'interesting content' in Trump letter (Korea Herald)
-- Moon to hold series of summits over NK this week (Korea Times)
