S. Korean Park Sung-hyun falls 1 stroke shy at LPGA major
CHASKA, United States, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Park Sung-hyun finished runner-up by one stroke in her title defense at the third major championship of the 2019 LPGA season Sunday.
Park's final round charge came up just short at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, where the world No. 4 shot an eight-under 280 to end up one shot back of the wire-to-wire champion, Hannah Green.
Park dropped in five birdies and one bogey for a 68 on the final day, while Green carded an even 72 with three birdies against three bogeys.
With Green at nine-under on the 18th tee, Park, playing in one group ahead, made a birdie on the final hole to reach eight-under and put pressure on the Australian.
Green found a greenside bunker with her second shot to make things a bit interesting but calmly punched it out to about six feet and drained the knee-knocking par putt to clinch her first tour victory and major title.
Park was trying to win her second straight KPMG Women's PGA title and her third career major. Park was also aiming to become the third straight South Korean to win an LPGA major in 2019, after Ko Jin-young at the ANA Inspiration in April and Lee Jeong-eun at the U.S. Women's Open earlier in June.
Behind Park, four other South Koreans finished inside the top 10 at Hazeltine. Park In-bee, Lee Mi-rim and Kim Hyo-joo tied for seventh place at four-under 284. Ryu So-yeon was one stroke back in a tie for 10th.
Ko ended in a six-way tie for 14th at two-under, while Lee Jeong-eun finished tied for 30th with six others at two-over.
