Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 24

All Headlines 09:27 June 24, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- KCTU to announce plan for anti-government rallies

-- (News Focus) Review of BTS' fan meetings & concerts in home country

-- K-pop diva Chungha's media showcase for new album

Economy & Finance

-- Finance minister to meet heads of local banks

-- (Yonhap Feature) New crop of young people seek to realize their dreams in farming
(END)

