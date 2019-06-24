Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 24
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- KCTU to announce plan for anti-government rallies
-- (News Focus) Review of BTS' fan meetings & concerts in home country
-- K-pop diva Chungha's media showcase for new album
Economy & Finance
-- Finance minister to meet heads of local banks
-- (Yonhap Feature) New crop of young people seek to realize their dreams in farming
(END)
