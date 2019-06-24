Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 24, 2019

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 10

Daejeon 31/19 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/18 Sunny 30

Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/18 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!