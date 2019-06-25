The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:00 June 25, 2019
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.73 1.73
2-M 1.71 1.71
3-M 1.70 1.70
6-M 1.69 1.69
12-M 1.68 1.68
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
Stray Kids chosen as honorary ambassador for Korean culture
-
4
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
5
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
Most Saved
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend
-
3
Pompeo notes 'very real possibility' of working-level talks with N.K.
-
4
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
5
Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official