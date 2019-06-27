The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 June 27, 2019
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.73 1.73
2-M 1.72 1.71
3-M 1.70 1.70
6-M 1.70 1.69
12-M 1.69 1.68
(END)
