KB Financial secures highest rating from Moody's among local rivals
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Monday that Moody's Investors Service has recently given it a credit rating of A1 with a stable outlook, the highest among local financial holding companies.
"The rating reflects the financial stability of the group's major subsidiaries, as well as its diversified business portfolio and its status as the largest financial holding company in the country," a group official said.
Meanwhile, the group said the global ratings agency also issued an A3 rating to its securities arm, KB Investment & Securities, making it the only securities company in the country to have obtained credit ratings from three international credit service firms that include S&P and Fitch.
