Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend

All Headlines 15:14 June 24, 2019

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will make a two-day trip to South Korea shortly after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.

Trump is scheduled to arrive here Saturday and hold summit talks with President Moon Jae-in the following day, according to its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.

