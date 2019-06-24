Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend

All Headlines 15:32 June 24, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will make a two-day trip to South Korea shortly after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.

Trump is scheduled to arrive here Saturday and hold summit talks with President Moon Jae-in the following day, according to its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.

"(They plan to) have in-depth discussions on methods for close coordination between the two nations for the establishment of permanent peace through the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while further solidifying the South Korea-U.S. alliance," she said.

Trump's upcoming visit follows Moon's invitation to him during their April summit at the White House, she said.

This file photo shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shaking hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in their summit at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul in November 2017. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Donald Trump #summit #Moon Jae-in
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!