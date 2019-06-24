KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SLCORP 24,350 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 153,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 102,500 UP 1,000
DaelimInd 117,500 UP 500
ORION Holdings 17,200 UP 350
AmoreG 62,900 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 142,500 UP 2,000
KCC 277,500 DN 500
LotteFood 585,000 DN 10,000
HankookShellOil 342,000 UP 4,500
TaekwangInd 1,352,000 UP 13,000
KISWire 27,000 UP 700
SsangyongCement 6,420 UP 190
Hyosung 74,200 DN 500
LOTTE 44,700 UP 700
AK Holdings 46,350 UP 150
Binggrae 69,400 DN 400
GCH Corp 21,950 DN 300
LotteChilsung 168,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,100 DN 200
POSCO 244,500 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 60,900 DN 300
SamsungElec 45,500 DN 200
NHIS 14,800 UP 300
SK Discovery 28,750 UP 2,650
LS 47,500 UP 1,500
GC Corp 124,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 41,200 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,500 DN 3,500
KPIC 135,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,270 UP 270
SKC 35,500 0
GS Retail 37,050 DN 300
Ottogi 693,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 26,700 DN 150
DaeduckElec 11,700 UP 450
MERITZ SECU 5,630 UP 140
HtlShilla 95,800 DN 900
Hanmi Science 68,900 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 95,500 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Stray Kids chosen as honorary ambassador for Korean culture
-
3
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
4
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
5
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
5
(2nd LD) Chinese President Xi to visit N. Korea this week: KCNA
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
3
Pompeo notes 'very real possibility' of working-level talks with N.K.
-
4
Landmarks in Seoul illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' fan meeting
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea tipped to cut 2019 growth target next month