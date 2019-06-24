(LEAD) Seoul stocks end higher on autos, techs
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares closed higher Monday on the back of gains in tech and auto stocks amid speculation that the United States and China may strike a deal on trade this week. The Korean won sharply rose against the dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.71 point, or 0.03 percent, to close at 2,126.33. Trade volume was moderate at 661 million shares worth 4 trillion won (US$3.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 462 to 372.
"After the U.S. Fed meeting, the market seems to be taking a breather," said Lee Young-kon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment Corp. "Investors are taking to the sidelines ahead of key events."
Institutions bought a net 164 billion won worth of stocks. But foreigners and individuals sold a combined 173 billion won worth of stocks.
Investors are hoping to take a cue from the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka from June 28-29, where the two leaders will try to settle their drawn-out trade dispute, investors said.
Large-cap stocks were mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.4 percent to 45,500 won, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.5 percent to 66,900 won. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.4 percent to 142,500 won, but national flag carrier Korean Air Lines shed 0.7 percent to 30,300 won.
The local currency closed at 1,156.50 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 7.5 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys remained unchanged at 1.440 percent, and the return on benchmark five-year government bonds fell 0.3 basis point to 1.472 percent.
