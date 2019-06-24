Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tax chief nominee vows to strengthen probes into tax evasion

All Headlines 16:22 June 24, 2019

SEJONG, June 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's nominee to head the tax agency vowed Monday that he will strengthen probes into tax evasion and actively deal with the alleged tax dodging of content creators.

Kim hyun-jun -- nominated by Moon last month to lead the National Tax Service -- made the written comments in a submission to a ruling party lawmaker ahead of a parliamentary confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The hearing is widely seen as a formality because his formal appointment does not require approval from the National Assembly.

Kim said the tax agency has launched a probe into a content creator who uploaded videos to YouTube for alleged tax evasion. No further details were given.

This photo provided by the presidential office shows Kim Hyun-jun, the nominee to lead the National Tax Service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#tax agency #tax evasion #content creator
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!