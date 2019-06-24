Tax chief nominee vows to strengthen probes into tax evasion
SEJONG, June 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's nominee to head the tax agency vowed Monday that he will strengthen probes into tax evasion and actively deal with the alleged tax dodging of content creators.
Kim hyun-jun -- nominated by Moon last month to lead the National Tax Service -- made the written comments in a submission to a ruling party lawmaker ahead of a parliamentary confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The hearing is widely seen as a formality because his formal appointment does not require approval from the National Assembly.
Kim said the tax agency has launched a probe into a content creator who uploaded videos to YouTube for alleged tax evasion. No further details were given.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
