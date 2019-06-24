Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Bond Yields on June 24, 2019

All Headlines 16:31 June 24, 2019

Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.519 1.519 __
3-year TB 1.440 1.440 __
10-year TB 1.563 1.569 -0.6
2-year MSB 1.490 1.492 -0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.949 1.949 __
91-day CD 1.800 1.800 --
(END)

