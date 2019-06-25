S. Korean Bond Yields on June 25, 2019
All Headlines 16:32 June 25, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.543 1.519 +2.4
3-year TB 1.478 1.440 +3.8
10-year TB 1.584 1.563 +2.1
2-year MSB 1.521 1.490 +3.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.971 1.949 +2.2
91-day CD 1.800 1.800 --
(END)
