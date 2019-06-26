S. Korean Bond Yields on June 26, 2019
All Headlines 16:33 June 26, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.560 1.543 +1.7
3-year TB 1.496 1.478 +1.8
10-year TB 1.605 1.584 +2.1
2-year MSB 1.533 1.521 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.982 1.971 +1.1
91-day CD 1.780 1.790 -1.0
