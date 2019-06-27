S. Korean Bond Yields on June 27, 2019
All Headlines 16:29 June 27, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.564 1.560 +0.4
3-year TB 1.494 1.496 -0.2
10-year TB 1.616 1.605 +1.1
2-year MSB 1.538 1.533 +0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.984 1.982 +0.2
91-day CD 1.780 1.780 --
(END)
