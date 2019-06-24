Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend
SEOUL -- U.S. President Donald Trump will make a two-day trip to South Korea shortly after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.
Trump is scheduled to arrive here Saturday and hold summit talks with President Moon Jae-in the following day, according to its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
-----------------
Rival parties agree to normalize parliament following 3 months of impasse
SEOUL -- Rival parties agreed Monday to normalize the operation of the National Assembly following nearly three months of parliamentary impasse over a push to place key reform bills on a fast-track.
The move is expected to pave the way for reviewing a 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.6 billion) extra budget bill and other legislation on people's livelihoods that have been pending for months amid deepened partisan tensions.
-----------------
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
SEOUL -- A major umbrella labor group said Monday it will stage a general strike next month to protest what it calls the liberal Moon Jae-in government's suppression of the labor sector.
The announcement by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) followed the arrest of its chairman Kim Myeong-hwan on Friday on charges of orchestrating violent illegal rallies in front of the National Assembly.
-----------------
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
SEOUL -- Boy band BTS' four rounds of sensational fan meetings and concerts in the band's home country of South Korea dazzled hundreds of thousands of avid fans over the past two weeks. But the events were shadowed by nagging complaints by ticket holders who were denied entry to the concerts due to tight ID checks.
BTS entertained some 258,000 fans from in and out of the country with their Busan and Seoul legs of the "BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop]" fan meeting and concert event under which the band threw two concerts in Busan on June 15-16 and two more in Seoul over the weekend. The final round of the event Sunday was broadcast live on Naver's V Live, the biggest local internet portal.
-----------------
Suspicions mount over military's cover-up attempts in N. Korean boat case
SEOUL -- Top military commanders held a meeting right after a North Korean boat's unimpeded arrival at a South Korean port earlier this month, the defense ministry acknowledged Monday, adding to suspicions the military tried to cover up the security failure.
The military has been under fire following revelations that it failed to detect the small wooden boat carrying four North Koreans until it arrived at the port of Samcheok, about 130 km away from the eastern sea border, when a local civilian alerted the Coast Guard.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL extends losses following Delta's investment
SEOUL -- Shares in Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, continued to extend losses Monday as investors who bet on the firm's escalating battle with a local activist fund are offloading them, analysts said.
Investors are selling Hanjin KAL, the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co., as the battle between Hanjin KAL and the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) seems to be over and KCGI's 16 percent stake in Hanjin KAL could serve as an overhang, they said.
-----------------
(News Focus) Relocation of USFK base leaves both scar and hope in Seoul's Yongsan
SEOUL -- The pullout of the headquarters of the United States Forces Korea (USFK) from the Yongsan base in the heart of Seoul in June 2018 has created a bittersweet aftermath in the central Seoul district over the past year.
On the bright side, the Yongsan area around the former USFK compound has seen a steep fall in the number of assaults and other crimes committed by American service personnel and civilian workers and their families.
-----------------
Cannes-winning 'Parasite' becomes most-watched Korean film in France
SEOUL -- "Parasite," winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has set a new record in admissions in France among Korean films released there, the film's overseas distributor said Monday.
As of Saturday, the comedy-thriller by Bong Joon-ho had drawn 681,122 moviegoers since its French release on June 5, CJ ENM said.
