Finance chief asks banks to increase lending to smaller firms
SEJONG, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Monday asked heads of major banks to increase lending to small and medium-sized firms as part of efforts to boost the economy.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said it would be good if banks extend loans to smaller firms by taking into account their technology and growth potential, even if their collateral is not enough for borrowing.
He made the comments to reporters after a meeting with the heads of 18 banks, including KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, at the headquarters of the Korea Federation of Banks in central Seoul.
The federation said local banks have increased assistance to the manufacturing sector, though it did not provide any further details.
South Korea has been struggling to reinvigorate the manufacturing sector, a key part of the country's economy.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Stray Kids chosen as honorary ambassador for Korean culture
-
3
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
4
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
5
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
5
(2nd LD) Chinese President Xi to visit N. Korea this week: KCNA
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
2
Pompeo notes 'very real possibility' of working-level talks with N.K.
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea tipped to cut 2019 growth target next month