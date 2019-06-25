Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Trump says he exchanged 'very friendly' letters with Kim

All Headlines 02:05 June 25, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from 4th para)

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he exchanged "very friendly" letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim sent a letter to Trump earlier this month amid a deadlock in negotiations to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program.

Trump responded with a letter "of excellent content," the North's state media said Sunday, raising hopes of a possible resumption of two-way talks.

"He actually sent me birthday wishes, but it was just a very friendly letter both ways," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office in the White House.

Trump, who turned 73 on June 14, revealed earlier that he had received a "beautiful" and "very warm" letter from Kim on June 10.

It was the first known correspondence between the leaders since their second summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal.

The contents of the messages have not been disclosed, but the timing has prompted speculation that the two sides could be headed for a revival of talks on denuclearizing North Korea in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump is set to travel to Japan and South Korea this weekend, first to attend a Group of 20 summit -- where he will sit down for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the heels of the latter's state visit to Pyongyang last week -- and then to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

(LEAD) Trump says he exchanged 'very friendly' letters with Kim - 1

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump #Kim Jong-un
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!