(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 25)

In a speech before the luncheon, Moon said that even though the war is a part of our bitter history, South Korea safeguarded its identity by overcoming North Korea's invasion. His remarks as the commander in chief deserve our praise given the once-popular theory that South Korea began the war or the war was induced by South Korea. After defining the war as a "struggle to fight against the violence of war together with the rest of the world to protect liberty and peace," Moon also said, "At the center of the war was the United States, which sent the largest number of soldiers and suffered the most sacrifices." That seemed to be aimed at easing the opposition camp's concerns that the Korea-U.S. alliance is splintering.